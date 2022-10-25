Hundreds Stranded On Cruise Ship Off Western Australia After COVID Cases Found

The Coral Princess, which has a capacity of nearly 2,000 passengers, entered Broome on Monday Morning.

A WA Health spokesperson said, "WA Health has been advised of passengers and crew testing positive to COVID-19, and this evolving situation is being managed by the vessel operator according to its COVID-19 plan."

"Under the protocols, those onboard vessels who have COVID should isolate for five days."

A spokesperson for the company operating the vessel said the outbreak had been managed effectively, and 'the Coral Princess is scheduled to depart from Broome this evening (October 24) on her itinerary that includes Geraldton, Fremantle, Busselton and Albany before returning to Sydney next month."