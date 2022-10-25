The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Hundreds Stranded On Cruise Ship Off Western Australia After COVID Cases Found

Hundreds Stranded On Cruise Ship Off Western Australia After COVID Cases Found

Passengers and staff on the first major cruise liner to enter Western Australia in over two years have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Coral Princess, which has a capacity of nearly 2,000 passengers, entered Broome on Monday Morning.

A WA Health spokesperson said, "WA Health has been advised of passengers and crew testing positive to COVID-19, and this evolving situation is being managed by the vessel operator according to its COVID-19 plan."

"Under the protocols, those onboard vessels who have COVID should isolate for five days."

A spokesperson for the company operating the vessel said the outbreak had been managed effectively, and 'the Coral Princess is scheduled to depart from Broome this evening (October 24) on her itinerary that includes Geraldton, Fremantle, Busselton and Albany before returning to Sydney next month."

Japanese Scientists Develop A New 'Human Washing Machine' That Will Help You Relax
NEXT STORY

Japanese Scientists Develop A New 'Human Washing Machine' That Will Help You Relax

Advertisement

Related Articles

Japanese Scientists Develop A New 'Human Washing Machine' That Will Help You Relax

Japanese Scientists Develop A New 'Human Washing Machine' That Will Help You Relax

Japanese scientists are developing a futuristic 'human washing machine' designed to soothe and relax.
Gamer Meets Online Friends For First Time At His Wedding

Gamer Meets Online Friends For First Time At His Wedding

Would you invite people you've never met to your wedding?
Houston, We Have a Problem Quoting Our Favourite Movies

Houston, We Have a Problem Quoting Our Favourite Movies

"You want the truth? You can't handle the truth" is the infamous line by Tom Cruise in a Few Good Men, or is it? Apparently, we are struggling to quote our favourite movies correctly.
Beyonce and Jay Z’s Daughter Bid More Than $126,000 For A Pair of Diamond Earrings

Beyonce and Jay Z’s Daughter Bid More Than $126,000 For A Pair of Diamond Earrings

Jay Z and Beyonce’s 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is not afraid to spend her parents’ money, bidding $126,000 on a pair of diamond earrings.
Australia Post Announces Christmas Delivery Deadlines, So Get Your Presents Sorted

Australia Post Announces Christmas Delivery Deadlines, So Get Your Presents Sorted

Australia Post has announced its delivery deadlines for Christmas, so it's time to make a start on that list of presents.