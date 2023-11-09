The Project

Hundreds Of Victorians Hospitalised In Thunderstorm Asthma Event

Over 230 patients were hospitalised in less than 24 hours across Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday, experiencing asthma-related symptoms due to the combination of high pollen levels and thunderstorm activity.

Ambulance Victoria and a number of hospitals faced a spike in patients with asthma-related symptoms, with more than five times the normal amount of asthma presentations between 4 pm Tuesday and 2.30pm Wednesday.

The state's high pollen count and stormy weather on Melbourne Cup day created dangerous conditions for asthma patients, with moderate warnings remaining in place for some parts of the state. 

Australia has one of the highest rates of asthma in the world, with Melbourne subject to the world's worst recorded thunderstorm asthma event in 2016, which killed 10 people and nearly 14,000 others sought urgent medical care.

