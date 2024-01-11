Hundreds Of Victims Of The U.K. Postmaster Scandal To Be Pardoned

Between 1999 and 2015, more than 900 convictions were made after the Post Office prosecuted sub-postmasters and mistresses based on data from its faulty Horizon IT system.

The Horizon system, designed by tech firm Fujitsu, was an accounting software that showed some postmasters were making losses, with the Post Office accusing them of theft or false accounting.

Many lost their livelihoods and reputations over the accusations and convictions.

Postal affairs minister Kevin Hollinrake said the situation was a "brutal and arbitrary exercise of power".

An emergency law will be enacted in England and Wales to overturn the convictions by the end of the year, with Scotland, which has its own legal system, is expected to follow.

"We will introduce new primary legislation to make sure that those convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal are swiftly exonerated and compensated," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told parliament.

"This is one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation's history. People who worked hard to serve their communities had their lives and their reputations destroyed through absolutely no fault of their own."

Former sub-postmaster Alan Bates, who inspired the ITV drama Mr Baes v The Post Office, and brought the scandal to public attention, said it was "another positive step forward".

"The devil is in the detail, and we've yet to see that." he said.