Hundreds Of Supporters Rally For Julian Assange In Sydney As His Wife Stella Arrives In Australia

Hundreds of Julian Assange supporters rallied in Hyde Park in Sydney on Wednesday to welcome his wife Stella to Australia for the first time.

Hundreds of Julian Assange supporters rallied in Hyde Park in Sydney on Wednesday to welcome his wife Stella to Australia for the first time.

For more than a decade now, Julian Assange has been confined, first in London’s Ecuadorian Embassy, then in Belmarsh prison, where he’s spent the last 1500-plus days in a jail cell.

But supporters say the alternative is worse, which could be a 175-year US jail sentence for leaking classified military documents.

With Julian’s health deteriorating rapidly, it’s a race against the clock.

But with all sides of politics now agreeing, Assange’s team says he’s never been closer to freedom.

“Now we have hope; we have real hope that Julian will be able to step out into the sun once more,” Stella said to his supporters.

