Hundreds Of Queenslanders Lose Driver's Licence For Failing To Pay Outstanding Dog Registration Fees

Fur babies can be expensive, but it would come as a surprise to many that they could also get you a driving ban.

Sunshine Coast resident Sonja Kennedy was shocked to discover the series of unfortunate events that led to her losing her licence.

She was among more than 2,800 Queenslanders who received a fine from the State Penalties Enforcement Register (SPER) in the past year for not paying their dog registration fees.

Of those people, 500 failed to pay the ensuing $348 fine, causing them to lose their driver's licences.

The fact that SPER can suspend driver's licences was news to Sonja Kennedy, who had missed paying the registration because the renewal was sent to an old address.

The single Mum said that losing her licence will make things very difficult for her and her family.

"I wouldn't be able to go to work, my kids wouldn't be able to [go to] work or school, and it's a lot of money in January right before school starts," Ms Kennedy said.

It’s a very heavy penalty, considering a desexed dog costs $24 to register.

Also, the punishment doesn’t fit the crime. Unless a dog goes for a joyride, I reckon we should keep the animal and road world separate.