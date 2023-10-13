Hundreds Of Australians Preparing For Repatriation Flights Out Of Israel

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said 1600 people had registered in Israel or the West Bank, including 19 in Gaza, for repatriation in what was an "extraordinary logistical exercise".

A Qantas flight is due to depart Ben Gurion International Airport on Friday night for London, with a connection flight planned from London to Sydney via Singapore on Tuesday.

The initial flight is expected to land in Sydney on Wednesday morning.

A second Qantas flight will leave Tel Aviv on Sunday.

The government confirmed on Friday at least two further charter flights would take Australians from Tel Aviv to Dubai, separate to the Qantas flights.

"We're doing all that we can - this is an extraordinary logistical exercise while a war is going on," Mr Albanese told Nine's Today Show on Friday.

Qantas said 900 crew had volunteered for the flights, far exceeding the 70 required.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong urged Australians wanting to leave not to delay.

"This is a very difficult situation ... the United States and other parties are seeking to establish humanitarian access, humanitarian corridors, and Australia supports those efforts," she told reporters in Adelaide.