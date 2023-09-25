Hundreds Of Aussies Stuck In Vanuatu After Airline Cancels Flights

Air Vanuatu's Boeing 737 aircraft flies on routes between Port Vila, Vanuatu, to Brisbane and Sydney, as well as Auckland, New Zealand.

"The cause of these disruptions is unscheduled technical work that is required on the aircraft," the airline said in a statement following the cancellation of at least 26 of its flights.

"This urgent engineering work is needed to ensure that the long-term schedule integrity is restored moving forward.

"The airline appreciates that this breakdown is causing disruption to the travel plans of guests, and Air Vanuatu recognises the paramount importance of passenger safety and the integrity of its operations."

Many of its customers have been forced to stay in Vanuatu for at least another week, with passengers due to flu from Port Vila to Sydney having had a flight rebooked for October 2.

The travellers have been urged to contact the airline to reconfirm flight details.