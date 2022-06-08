Hundreds of Aussies Have Shared Their Biggest Money Regrets And They Are Wild

As inflation increases and interest rates rise by 0.5 per cent, hundreds of Australians have confessed their worst financial regrets.

The public took this increase announcement as a chance to discuss their mistakes and offer tips on how to avoid them by posting on the My Millenial Money Facebook Page.

Posters described exactly where they went wrong with their finances, from taking out personal loans with a now-ex-partner to backing low-yield investments and being too hesitant to ask for a pay raise.

I can relate, I once shouted an ex a coffee, and I’d do anything to get that $4.50 back.

One man told the story of how he wished that he had bought a motorcycle instead of a piece of land in his late teens, noting they were 'the same price.'

Some revealed their regret at not asking for a pay rise.

'I was too scared my boss would say no and hate me if I asked for more money, so I struggled for years,' one woman said.

Another wrote, ‘Letting someone pay me minimum wage for two years without a raise working 100+ hours a week capping out at 40 hours because I was so desperate for experience, thinking it was for the best foot forward to get somewhere in my life.’

Others, like one man who accumulated up a $80,000 HECS debt to become a teacher, were more dissatisfied with their study investments.

He explained, ‘I went to a private college that had astronomical fees that you don't really think about at the time.’

Various posters indicated they would have reconsidered getting a pet if they had known how costly they might be.

'I got a dog, 12 months and $7,000 worth of vet fees later and all I can say is thank goodness for pet insurance,' one person said.

As someone who decided to save money by cancelling their pet insurance, I would say that cancelling my pet insurance would definitely be top of my list of money regrets. I might not own property, but my dog does have two shiny new bionic knees.

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/chrystelleaudette