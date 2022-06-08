The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Hundreds of Aussies Have Shared Their Biggest Money Regrets And They Are Wild

Hundreds of Aussies Have Shared Their Biggest Money Regrets And They Are Wild

From not having the guts to ask for a raise to not saving for a house sooner: Australians share their financial regrets.

As inflation increases and interest rates rise by 0.5 per cent, hundreds of Australians have confessed their worst financial regrets.

 

The public took this increase announcement as a chance to discuss their mistakes and offer tips on how to avoid them by posting on the My Millenial Money Facebook Page.

 

Posters described exactly where they went wrong with their finances, from taking out personal loans with a now-ex-partner to backing low-yield investments and being too hesitant to ask for a pay raise.

 

I can relate, I once shouted an ex a coffee, and I’d do anything to get that $4.50 back. 

 

One man told the story of how he wished that he had bought a motorcycle instead of a piece of land in his late teens, noting they were 'the same price.'

 

Some revealed their regret at not asking for a pay rise.

 

'I was too scared my boss would say no and hate me if I asked for more money, so I struggled for years,' one woman said.

 

Another wrote, ‘Letting someone pay me minimum wage for two years without a raise working 100+ hours a week capping out at 40 hours because I was so desperate for experience, thinking it was for the best foot forward to get somewhere in my life.’

 

Others, like one man who accumulated up a $80,000 HECS debt to become a teacher, were more dissatisfied with their study investments.

 

He explained, ‘I went to a private college that had astronomical fees that you don't really think about at the time.’

 

Various posters indicated they would have reconsidered getting a pet if they had known how costly they might be.

 

'I got a dog, 12 months and $7,000 worth of vet fees later and all I can say is thank goodness for pet insurance,' one person said.

 

As someone who decided to save money by cancelling their pet insurance, I would say that cancelling my pet insurance would definitely be top of my list of money regrets. I might not own property, but my dog does have two shiny new bionic knees. 

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/chrystelleaudette

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'
NEXT STORY

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

    Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

    Some British supermarkets are thinking of scrapping use-by dates.
    Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

    Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

    A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
    F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

    F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

    F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
    Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

    Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

    Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
    Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

    Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

    The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.