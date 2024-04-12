The Project

Hundreds March Through Ballarat Demanding End To Male Violence

Hundreds are marching through the streets of Ballarat this evening to demand an end to male violence, as they mourn the death of a third woman in just 61 days.

On February 4th, the mother of three, Samantha Murphy, vanished after heading out for a run. Patrick Stephenson, aged 22, has been charged with her murder.

On February 16th, mother of five, Rebecca Young, was found dead inside her home, the victim of a suspected murder-suicide by her partner, Ian Butler.

Just last week, on April 5th, the body of 23-year-old Hannah Mcguire was found in a burnt-out car. Her ex-boyfriend, Lachlan Young has been charged with her murder.

On Ballarat’s streets, women are afraid to leave work, afraid to go out, and far too often, afraid to go home.

The problem isn’t solely Ballarat’s. The deaths of Samantha, Rebecca and Hannah simply shine a spotlight on a national crisis.

One woman in Australia is murdered by her current or former partner every nine days.

In Ballarat, as police resume a fresh search for the body of Samantha Murphy, hundreds of women will take to the streets, demanding an end to male violence.

Ballarat local Sissy Austin organised the rally and told The Project that women in Ballarat are feeling fear and shock, but the community is ready to fight.

“There’s been three alleged murders in one regional town in 62 or 63 days, that is a crisis and it should be treated as one,” Sissy said.

“There’s grief and there's sadness but amongst that there's also a fight, there's a fight amongst community members to stand against violence against women and say enough is enough.

“This is our moment to reclaim the streets and show that Ballarat women aren't gonna stand for what's been happening in our community.”

