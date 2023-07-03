Hundreds Evacuated After Fire Broke Out In Australia's Tallest Building, Gold Coast's Q1 Tower

Gold Coast's Q1 tower, the tallest building in the country, was evacuated Monday morning after a fire broke out in the 322m, 78-storey skyscraper.

Emergency services were called to the Surfers Paradise building around 7am following reports of smoke.

According to reports, the fire began in an underground bin and spread up the rubbish chute.

Hundreds of residents were evacuated from Q1, lining the streets surrounding the building.

Queensland Ambulance Service said 11-13 patients were hospitalised, suffering from either smoke inhalation or the exacerbation of pre-existing illnesses.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) acting inspector Glenn McKissack said 12 crews searched the building to ensure the fire hadn't spread to the upper floors.

"Some floors were a little bit worse than others, but mainly it was light smoke," he said.

"It was enough for our crews to wear breathing apparatuses, however, it wasn't black or thick or anything like that."

QFES confirmed the fire has since been extinguished, and crews were conducting atmospheric monitoring and ventilating the building.