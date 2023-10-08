Hundreds Dead After Hamas Launches Attack On Israel

Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, launched a large-scale surprise attack by land, air and sea at 6.30 am Saturday morning, local time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war, prompting Gaza residents to prepare for a major ground invasion.

Military spokesman Lt Col Jonathan Conricus stated that Hamas have captured a significant number of hostages, both civilians and soldiers, including women, children and the elderly.

The surprise attack has been called an intelligence failure for the ages, setting off a swift and brutal retaliation.

Israel has vowed to decimate the Gaza strip, the most densely populated city in the world, and warned residents to evacuate immediately.

Hundreds have already died on both sides of the conflict, with thousands more injured. Hospitals are quickly becoming completely overwhelmed.

It’s an unprecedented attack by Hamas, who claims it’s retaliation for years of Israeli atrocities, with Israel imposing a blockade on the heavily contested Gaza strip since 2007, and restricting movement and control of goods into the tiny coastal city.

Both sides have vowed that this is just the beginning of an all out war, with the destruction and misery just beginning.

Former Israeli Ambassador to Australia Mark Sofer told The Project that in the last 24 hours, Tel Aviv had gone from the chaos of people running for shelter, to eerie quiet as they now await news from loved ones.

“Over last night and this morning, there’s a sort of an eerie silence. People not going out of their homes, glued to the television screens and terribly worried about their loved ones, their family, their friends, in the carnage in the south.”

When questioned over whether Israel’s retaliation would be proportionate, Sofer could not say what would be proportionate for already so many innocent lives lost.

“Well, l don’t know what a proportionate response is for the massacre of 350 people at least, at least I say because there are still hundreds languishing in hospitals,” he said.

“What is for certain is that we have no interest in, whatsoever, in killing innocent people.”

“There will be, I fear, collateral damage, but this won't be indiscriminate as we have faced now by Hamas.”