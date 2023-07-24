The Project

'Humiliating' List Of Goals Set As Lock Screen On Phone Found At Ski Resort

Think twice before setting your goals as your screensaver, especially if they include “getting jacked” and “having 3 girls on the roster”.

The phone, found at Perisher Ski Resort in NSW, had a list of embarrassing goals visible to anyone who picked it up. 

A photo of the list was posted to the Perisher Snow Lovers Facebook group and sent members into a tizzy, many claiming they'd be too embarrassed to claim the phone. 

Some of the goals included "Have a motorbike", "Get better at fighting", and "Don't get a haircut for 3 months". 

Other goals were more wholesome, like saving money and quitting all nicotine. 

No word yet on if anyone has come forward to claim the phone. 

