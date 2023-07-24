'Humiliating' List Of Goals Set As Lock Screen On Phone Found At Ski Resort

The phone, found at Perisher Ski Resort in NSW, had a list of embarrassing goals visible to anyone who picked it up.

A photo of the list was posted to the Perisher Snow Lovers Facebook group and sent members into a tizzy, many claiming they'd be too embarrassed to claim the phone.

Some of the goals included "Have a motorbike", "Get better at fighting", and "Don't get a haircut for 3 months".

Other goals were more wholesome, like saving money and quitting all nicotine.

No word yet on if anyone has come forward to claim the phone.