Humans Could Start Having Extra Limbs Within Years, Thanks To Human Augmentation

Researchers have already successfully created a 'Third Thumb', which allows users to perform tasks with just one hand and is controlled by the foot.

Professor of cognitive neuroscience at Cambridge University, Tamar Makin, said the brain's ability to change and control an extra limb was "extraordinary".

'When we work with technology for substitution, like prosthetic limbs, the aim is pretty straightforward," she said.

"But, in augmentation, I want you to continue to use your body to its fullest capacity and, on top of that, give you an extra body part."

If you've ever wanted wings or a tail, or even tentacles, theoretically, that could be possible.

"Yes, from a technical perspective. The technologies are out there; we just need to scale them," Professor Makin told the Daily Mail.

"'There are technological issues to deal with; for example, you want it to be wearable, comfortable, it can't be heavy, and it can't be plugged into an electric socket."

Professor Makin said it's all about control and how to harness that. "Control is the real issue. So wings are actually really simple because it's just one degree of freedom – up and down," she said.

"But when you're doing something more complicated, like a tentacle, we need a lot of control.

"For example, if you want to reach your cup of coffee because it is far away, you want to use your tentacle.

"But if you really need to focus because it's a really complicated task, then just standing up would be less disruptive."

Images: Dani Clode