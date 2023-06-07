Human Rights Campaign Issue State Of Emergency For LGBTQI+ Community In U.S.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the largest LGBTQI+ advocacy organisation in the United States, declared its first state of emergency on Tuesday.

The HRC said over 70 bills it considers anti-LGBTQ were passed in statehouses this legislative session, double last year's previous record.

With the record-breaking wave of legislation targeting the LGBTQI+ community continuing to grow, more and more families with LGBTQI+ members have been threatened, with some choosing to move to safer places, HRC said.

"The multiplying threats facing millions in our community are not just perceived — they are real, tangible and dangerous," Kelley Robinson, the president of HRC, said in a statement.

Robinson continued, "In many cases, they are resulting in violence against LGBTQ+ people, forcing families to uproot their lives and flee their homes in search of safer states, and triggering a tidal wave of increased homophobia and transphobia that puts the safety of each and every one of us at risk."

As part of the state of emergency declaration, Robinson and the HRC released "a guidebook for action" summarising discriminatory laws in each of the country's states, along with "know your rights" information and health and safety resources.

"The amount of calls I get every day from parents asking how they can move to another state because they'd rather mourn their home than their child is real," Robinson said.

"This is a different level of urgency and demanded a different level of response."