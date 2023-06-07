The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Human Rights Campaign Issue State Of Emergency For LGBTQI+ Community In U.S.

Human Rights Campaign Issue State Of Emergency For LGBTQI+ Community In U.S.

One of the largest LGBTQI+ civil rights organisations in the United States has declared a state of emergency, citing a record-breaking wave of legislation targeting the LGBTQI+ community.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the largest LGBTQI+ advocacy organisation in the United States, declared its first state of emergency on Tuesday.

The HRC said over 70 bills it considers anti-LGBTQ were passed in statehouses this legislative session, double last year's previous record. 

With the record-breaking wave of legislation targeting the LGBTQI+ community continuing to grow, more and more families with LGBTQI+ members have been threatened, with some choosing to move to safer places, HRC said.

"The multiplying threats facing millions in our community are not just perceived — they are real, tangible and dangerous," Kelley Robinson, the president of HRC, said in a statement.

Robinson continued, "In many cases, they are resulting in violence against LGBTQ+ people, forcing families to uproot their lives and flee their homes in search of safer states, and triggering a tidal wave of increased homophobia and transphobia that puts the safety of each and every one of us at risk."

As part of the state of emergency declaration, Robinson and the HRC released "a guidebook for action" summarising discriminatory laws in each of the country's states, along with "know your rights" information and health and safety resources.

"The amount of calls I get every day from parents asking how they can move to another state because they'd rather mourn their home than their child is real," Robinson said.

"This is a different level of urgency and demanded a different level of response."

Rock Pool in Sydney Fills with Bright Green Liquid But Don't Panic About It
NEXT STORY

Rock Pool in Sydney Fills with Bright Green Liquid But Don't Panic About It

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rock Pool in Sydney Fills with Bright Green Liquid But Don't Panic About It

Rock Pool in Sydney Fills with Bright Green Liquid But Don't Panic About It

Sydney-siders were left high and dry after spotting a fluorescent green liquid gushing into a popular swimming spot.
Chris Hemsworth Reflects On What He Wants His Legacy To Be After Suffering Personal Tragedy

Chris Hemsworth Reflects On What He Wants His Legacy To Be After Suffering Personal Tragedy

Actor Chris Hemsworth has spoken candidly about life and death after suffering a family tragedy recently.
Apple Announce They Will No Longer Autocorrect Words To "Duck" In Messages

Apple Announce They Will No Longer Autocorrect Words To "Duck" In Messages

Good news for those who love to drop an f-bomb.
Whistleblower Claims The US Government Has Intact And Partially Intact Alien Vehicles

Whistleblower Claims The US Government Has Intact And Partially Intact Alien Vehicles

Also, the former intelligence officer (which means he no longer works there, not that he’s not intelligent anymore) David Grusch, claims that the government also has the pilots' bodies.
The Bureau of Meteorology Has Placed Australia On ‘El Nino’ Alert

The Bureau of Meteorology Has Placed Australia On ‘El Nino’ Alert

The Bureau of Meteorology has placed Australia on ‘El Nino’ alert, with experts revealing there’s a 70% chance of the climate system developing by the end of the year.