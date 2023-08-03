Human Remains Found In Search For Crashed ADF Chopper

A MRH-90 Taiwan chopper crashed off the north Queensland coast during the multinational Exercise Talisman Sabre last week.

Australian Defence Force Chief of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Greg Bilton said that human remains had been found 40 metres below the surface.

He added the identification is not likely to occur until after the remains are recovered, and that work is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

“It was a normal flight in a group of four aircraft flying at the time,” he told reporters.

“At this stage, all communications were normal before the aircraft impacted the water.”

Underwater vehicles have also found debris from the cockpit.