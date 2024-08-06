The Project

Human Remains Found In Euthanised Crocodile In Far North Queensland

The remains of what is believed to be a missing 40-year-old father have been found within a euthanised crocodile in far north Queensland.

Queensland Police have confirmed human remains were found inside a crocodile at Cooktown after it was humanely killed on Monday.

Rangers had targeted the crocodile with a distinctive scar near its snout as an extensive search for a NSW man near Cooktown lasted three days.

It is believed the man had been fishing with his wife and children at Annan River Bridge on Saturday afternoon when he fell into the water, failing to resurface.

Police said formal identification is under way, with the search and rescue operation suspended.

The reptile was located in a creek 4 km upstream from the suspected attack.

Police are working with wildlife officers as investigations continue.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

With AAP.

Image: AAP/Queensland Police

