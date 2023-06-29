Human Remains Believed To Have Been Found In Recovered Titan Sub

The shattered remnants of the Titan, destroyed while diving to the wreck of the Titanic, and what were believed to be human remains were carried to port in Canada, about 650 kilometres north of the accident site.

The evidence will be transported by coast guard cutter to a U.S. port for analysis and testing by a marine board of investigation convened this week to conduct a formal inquiry into the loss of the Titan, the U.S. coast guard said.

U.S. medical professionals also "will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident", the coast guard statement added.

The nature and scope of the remains were not specified.

Video from the Canadian Broadcast Corp showed what appeared to be the nose of the submersible and other shattered fragments wrapped in a white tarp pulled up by a crane from the deck of the Horizon Arctic on Wednesday morning.

Footage also showed a shattered piece of the Titan's hull and machinery with dangling wires being taken off the ship at St John's, where the expedition to the Titanic had begun.

The accident has raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions and the decision by OceanGate to forego third-party industry review and certification of Titan's novel design.

"Our team has successfully completed off-shore operations but is still on mission and will be in the process of demobilisation from the Horizon Arctic this morning," Pelagic Research, which operates a robotic vehicle used in recovering the debris, said in a statement.