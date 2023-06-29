The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Human Remains Believed To Have Been Found In Recovered Titan Sub

Human Remains Believed To Have Been Found In Recovered Titan Sub

Debris from the Titanic tourist submarine that killed five people has been recovered along with presumed human remains.

The shattered remnants of the Titan, destroyed while diving to the wreck of the Titanic, and what were believed to be human remains were carried to port in Canada, about 650 kilometres north of the accident site.

The evidence will be transported by coast guard cutter to a U.S. port for analysis and testing by a marine board of investigation convened this week to conduct a formal inquiry into the loss of the Titan, the U.S. coast guard said.

U.S. medical professionals also "will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident", the coast guard statement added.

The nature and scope of the remains were not specified.

Video from the Canadian Broadcast Corp showed what appeared to be the nose of the submersible and other shattered fragments wrapped in a white tarp pulled up by a crane from the deck of the Horizon Arctic on Wednesday morning.

Footage also showed a shattered piece of the Titan's hull and machinery with dangling wires being taken off the ship at St John's, where the expedition to the Titanic had begun.

The accident has raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions and the decision by OceanGate to forego third-party industry review and certification of Titan's novel design.

"Our team has successfully completed off-shore operations but is still on mission and will be in the process of demobilisation from the Horizon Arctic this morning," Pelagic Research, which operates a robotic vehicle used in recovering the debris, said in a statement.

Victims Of The Northern Rivers Floods Let Down By The Government's Buyback Scheme
NEXT STORY

Victims Of The Northern Rivers Floods Let Down By The Government's Buyback Scheme

Advertisement

Related Articles

Victims Of The Northern Rivers Floods Let Down By The Government's Buyback Scheme

Victims Of The Northern Rivers Floods Let Down By The Government's Buyback Scheme

Victims of the Northern Rivers floods last year were made big promises from governments at the time.
Statement From Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation

Statement From Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation

Statement From Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation
Angry People Are More Likely To Be Conspiracy Theorists

Angry People Are More Likely To Be Conspiracy Theorists

Yeah? Well, to hell with that stupid one-sided study. It sounds like a conspiracy theory if you ask me.
Queensland Premier Rubbished Rumours Brisbane Could Change Name To Meanjin

Queensland Premier Rubbished Rumours Brisbane Could Change Name To Meanjin

Claims that Brisbane would be renamed to its traditional name, Meanjin, have been rubbished by Annastacia Palaszczuk.
A Mother Has Been Slammed For Charging Guests To Attend Birthday Party

A Mother Has Been Slammed For Charging Guests To Attend Birthday Party

A mother in the UK charged guests US$22 (AU$33) to attend her child’s birthday party.