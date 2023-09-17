The Project

Hugh Jackman Splits From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness After 27 Years Of Marriage

Actor Hugh Jackman and his Deborra- Lee Furness have amicably separated after nearly 30 years together.

In a statement shared with People, the couple said that they had been “blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The statement went on to say that their family will continue to be their “highest priority.”

“We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The couple first met in 1995 on the set of the television series Corelli and were married the following year.

Together, they share two children, Oscar, 23 and Ava, 18. 

Thousands March To Support The Voice's Yes Campaign

Thousands of Aussies across the country have taken to the streets to throw their support behind the YES campaign for the Voice to Parliament.
Woman Spreads Brother’s Ashes In Ibiza Club Pool

A woman has gone viral on social media after spreading her brother's ashes in a swimming pool at an Ibiza club.
MI6 Are Looking For Students Wanting To Be The Next James Bond

The UK’s Intelligence Services are looking for university students in their final years of schooling to join their summer internship program, with free London accommodation and 11 weeks of full time wages.
Videos Of The “Crazy” Toilet Cues At Sydney Marathon Go Viral

I was actually just lining up to wash my hands.
Videos Of The “Crazy” Toilet Queues At Sydney Marathon Go Viral

I was actually just lining up to wash my hands.