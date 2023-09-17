Hugh Jackman Splits From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness After 27 Years Of Marriage

In a statement shared with People, the couple said that they had been “blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The statement went on to say that their family will continue to be their “highest priority.”

“We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The couple first met in 1995 on the set of the television series Corelli and were married the following year.

Together, they share two children, Oscar, 23 and Ava, 18.