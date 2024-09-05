The Project

Hugh Jackman Shares Ripped Shirtless Selfie, Accompanied By Humble Voice Note

Hugh Jackman has taken to Instagram to show off his Wolverine body with a shirtless selfie, accompanied by a voice note humbly thanking his team for helping him get into shape.

The 55-year-old captioned the cheeky selfie “I am grateful.”

In the voice note, the Australian actor explained how he stays fit and how he gets into shape quickly.

“I’ve had a lot of people who talk to me and who ask me questions on how I got into shape,” he said.

“What I did, what I ate, how I trained.

“I just wanted to take a second and say, yeah I had to turn up, I had to do those deadlifts, I had to eat those meals but I had an incredible team who helped me.

“There’s no hope in hell I would have gotten there without them”.

Hugh thanked his personal trainer, Beth Lewis, saying she has been one of the main reasons he has been able to get in shape over the years.

“She always was present, thoughtful, kind, and then when it was time to push me she could push me,” Jackman said.

“Beth, you really were the quarterback for this whole thing, and I am beyond grateful.”

At the end of the post, Jackman wrapped up by thanking and recognising everyone who helped him.

While Hugh’s caption read that he was grateful, it seems his adoring fans also were very grateful for the shirtless selfie.

Australian comedian and TV Host Julia Morris commented, “The grateful is shared.”

“Hugh you can’t just drop that on a random Wednesday night… us girlies are dying here,” another added.

A third commented, “I need ten more of these photos, thank you very much Hugh”.

Animated Twilight TV Series ‘Midnight Sun’ Is Coming To Netflix

