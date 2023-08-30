The Project

Hugh Jackman Offers Blind Teenager His Best Wishes For Middle School

Hugh Jackman has offered to wish a blind middle school student an ‘amazing new school year’ after a viral video from the kid’s mother pleaded with children to ‘be kind’.

A viral social media video posted by Hilda Dunford has captured the hearts of many after she pleaded with kids to be nice to students who may ‘look different’.

The short clips shows her son, Ashton, going around the school campus with a white cane.

Hilda admitted she was nervous about her son’s school year in the caption of the post.

“Ashton starts middle school on Wednesday and I think I’m more nervous than he is. I just want him to be able to find some good friends this year,” she wrote in the post.

“Middle school is a hard transition and all I ever want for him is to feel included and to know he belongs with his peers and the rest of the student’s in the school.”

 
Many applauded the mother for her message, including Wolverine himself.

Jackman entered the conversation by reposting the video on his Instagram story, enlisting the public to help him contact Ashton.

“Hi everyone... if you know how I can be in touch with Ashton please dm me,” the Australian actor wrote.

“I'd like to wish him an amazing new school year.”

"Thanks for the help.”

Voice To Parliament Referendum Date Confirmed As October 14

