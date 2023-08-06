The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Hugh Jackman Joins Ryan Reynolds At Wrexham's First Game Of The Season

Hugh Jackman Joins Ryan Reynolds At Wrexham's First Game Of The Season

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and fellow Hollywood star Hugh Jackman have watched Wrexham's long-awaited English Football League return end in a 5-3 home humbling at the hands of MK Dons.

Saturday's encounter was an emotional occasion in north Wales as a sell-out crowd watched their side play their first League Two game for 15 years.

But Wrexham returned with a bump in front of ambitious owners Reynolds and McElhenney, with the dominant MK Dons becoming the first side to win a regular season match at the Racecourse ground since November 2021.

These sides were two divisions apart just three months ago and the visitors quickly showed their quality, taking a two-goal lead just 10 minutes into Graham Alexander's first game in charge.

Ben Foster could not prevent Eoghan O'Connell's own goal or Mohamed Eisa's excellent solo effort, with Jacob Mendy reducing the deficit just before halftime as Wrexham celebrated a first EFL goal in 5572 days.

But the start of what manager Phil Parkinson called a "new era" proved a chastening one, with Jonathan Leko drilling home from distance and then beating Foster again as the Dons pulled further ahead.

Wrexham grabbed one back through hometown hero Jordan Davies, before the Dons' Daniel Harvie scored a fifth and home substitute Anthony Forde scored a consolation in stoppage time.

With AAP.

Commonwealth Bank Places Transfer Limits On Cryptocurrency
NEXT STORY

Commonwealth Bank Places Transfer Limits On Cryptocurrency

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Commonwealth Bank Places Transfer Limits On Cryptocurrency

    Commonwealth Bank Places Transfer Limits On Cryptocurrency

    Commonwealth Bank is set to introduce limits on cryptocurrency transfers in a bid to prevent fraud and scams.
    Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter, Riley Keough, Is Named Sole Trustee Of Her Estate

    Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter, Riley Keough, Is Named Sole Trustee Of Her Estate

    Actress Riley Keough has been officially named as the sole trustee of the estate of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley.
    Australians Are Taking On Multiple Jobs To Battle The Cost Of Living Crisis

    Australians Are Taking On Multiple Jobs To Battle The Cost Of Living Crisis

    Many Aussies are sick of the cost of living crisis and it’s looking like the end is sadly not in sight, leaving many with only one other solution which is more work.
    This Year’s Annual Garma Festival Could Be Make-Or-Break For The Yes Campaign

    This Year’s Annual Garma Festival Could Be Make-Or-Break For The Yes Campaign

    In a time when the Yes campaign needs its biggest push for support, the annual Garma Festival could hold the balance of whether the vote will be a success or not.
    Statement From FIFA

    Statement From FIFA

    Statement From FIFA