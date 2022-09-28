Hugh Jackman Confirmed To Star In Deadpool III As Wolverine, Alongside Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds confirmed via an amusing self-mocking video that Hugh Jackman would be reprising as Wolverine in Deadpool III.

The third ‘merc with the mouth’ adventure, which will (at least somewhat) be part of the MCU, arrives 6 years after Deadpool 2.

Excitingly, the release date was also confirmed.

Deadpool 3 will hit theatres on September 6th, 2024.

Deadpool 3 will be the first film of the series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

How and to what extent the film exists within the MCU remains unclear, but fans can’t wait to see what is in store.