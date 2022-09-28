The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Hugh Jackman Confirmed To Star In Deadpool III As Wolverine, Alongside Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman Confirmed To Star In Deadpool III As Wolverine, Alongside Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Ryan Reynolds confirmed via an amusing self-mocking video that Hugh Jackman would be reprising as Wolverine in Deadpool III.

The third ‘merc with the mouth’ adventure, which will (at least somewhat) be part of the MCU, arrives 6 years after Deadpool 2.

Excitingly, the release date was also confirmed.

Deadpool 3 will hit theatres on September 6th, 2024.

Deadpool 3 will be the first film of the series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

How and to what extent the film exists within the MCU remains unclear, but fans can’t wait to see what is in store.

Top 100 TV Shows Of All Time Revealed In New Poll And The Sopranos Is, As Always, At The Top
NEXT STORY

Top 100 TV Shows Of All Time Revealed In New Poll And The Sopranos Is, As Always, At The Top

Advertisement

Related Articles

Top 100 TV Shows Of All Time Revealed In New Poll And The Sopranos Is, As Always, At The Top

Top 100 TV Shows Of All Time Revealed In New Poll And The Sopranos Is, As Always, At The Top

“The Sopranos” has been anointed the best TV show of all time on a new list, presumably curated by every 30-45-year-old male friend of mine.
Traveller Who Booked "Room With A View" Stunned To Find Livestream Of View On TV Instead

Traveller Who Booked "Room With A View" Stunned To Find Livestream Of View On TV Instead

A budget hotel in Queenstown, NZ, has been roasted on social media after offering "rooms with a view", but instead, the "view" was a live stream from the roof.
New Research Shows Smart Assistants Like Alexa Are Making Kids Less Smart

New Research Shows Smart Assistants Like Alexa Are Making Kids Less Smart

"Technology will make us smarter", they said. It turns out they were lying.
Controversial Relationship Coach Wants To Ban “Nights Out With The Boys”

Controversial Relationship Coach Wants To Ban “Nights Out With The Boys”

Relationship expert Jake Maddock says that coupled men and women should not be going out with their friends, claiming that you should be doing everything with your partner.
Prince George Responds To Playground Taunts With Classic ‘My Dad Will Be King’ Flex

Prince George Responds To Playground Taunts With Classic ‘My Dad Will Be King’ Flex

A new book has claimed Prince George is aware of his family’s position in the world after an alleged warning to a fellow pupil.