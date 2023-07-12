Hugh Grant's Ooompa Loompa Steals The Show In The New 'Wonka' Trailer

The film, set to be released before Christmas this year, follows the origin story of how the eccentric Willy Wonka came to be.

Timothée Chalamet is taking us into a world of pure imagination as he plays the titular character, trying to master his craft as a chocolatier as he faces the villainous Chocolate Cartel.

"Based on the extraordinary character at the centre of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, "Wonka," tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today," Warner Brothers captioned the trailer.

At the end of the trailer, we see Hugh Grant as "the funny little man" who was following Wonka around, trapped in a glass jar, dancing.

The film's director, Paul King, who also directed the Paddington films, spoke to Entertainment Weekly to explain that he did not want to stray too far aesthetically from the original 1971 film, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

"I didn't want to reinvent those things 'cause it felt like that '71 movie had come up with these incredibly enduring, iconic looks."

"What I wanted this movie to be was like a companion piece to that movie. If you imagine those people in that world 25 years earlier, that was my starting process. Eventually, he would grow into that person and that factory."