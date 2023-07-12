The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Hugh Grant's Ooompa Loompa Steals The Show In The New 'Wonka' Trailer

Hugh Grant's Ooompa Loompa Steals The Show In The New 'Wonka' Trailer

Get your Golden Tickets, because the trailer for the new Willy Wonka prequel has delighted fans with a funny cameo from Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa.

The film, set to be released before Christmas this year, follows the origin story of how the eccentric Willy Wonka came to be.

Timothée Chalamet is taking us into a world of pure imagination as he plays the titular character, trying to master his craft as a chocolatier as he faces the villainous Chocolate Cartel.

"Based on the extraordinary character at the centre of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, "Wonka," tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today," Warner Brothers captioned the trailer.

At the end of the trailer, we see Hugh Grant as "the funny little man" who was following Wonka around, trapped in a glass jar, dancing.

The film's director, Paul King, who also directed the Paddington films, spoke to Entertainment Weekly to explain that he did not want to stray too far aesthetically from the original 1971 film, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

"I didn't want to reinvent those things 'cause it felt like that '71 movie had come up with these incredibly enduring, iconic looks."

"What I wanted this movie to be was like a companion piece to that movie. If you imagine those people in that world 25 years earlier, that was my starting process. Eventually, he would grow into that person and that factory."

‘Real Cheeseburger’ With 20 Slices Of Cheese And No Meat Launched By Burger King
NEXT STORY

‘Real Cheeseburger’ With 20 Slices Of Cheese And No Meat Launched By Burger King

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘Real Cheeseburger’ With 20 Slices Of Cheese And No Meat Launched By Burger King

‘Real Cheeseburger’ With 20 Slices Of Cheese And No Meat Launched By Burger King

If you’re a big fan of the ‘cheese’ part of a cheeseburger, then Burger King has you covered.
Doctor Busts Age-Old Myth That Going Out In The Cold Makes You Sick

Doctor Busts Age-Old Myth That Going Out In The Cold Makes You Sick

We've all been told by our grandmothers to keep a hat on in the cold and avoid going outside with wet hair so we don't get sick. But one doctor has busted this age-old myth.
Calls To Slash Pay For Staff Working From Home

Calls To Slash Pay For Staff Working From Home

Former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett has hit back at Australians working from home, explaining those who do should take a pay cut.
Britney Spears Announces Memoir Title And Release Date

Britney Spears Announces Memoir Title And Release Date

Britney Spears has announced the title, cover and release date for her tell-all memoir.
Document Found Down The Back Of Aretha Franklin's Sofa Is A Valid Will, Say Michigan Jury

Document Found Down The Back Of Aretha Franklin's Sofa Is A Valid Will, Say Michigan Jury

According to a Michigan jury, a document that was handwritten by singer Aretha Franklin and found down the back of a sofa after her death is a valid will.