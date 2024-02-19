The Project

Hugh Grant Steals The Show At The BAFTAs With Hilarious Oompa Loompa Speech

Hugh Grant stole the show at the Baftas as he channelled his Oompa Loompa character as he presented the 2024 BAFTA for Best Director.

The 63-year-old actor played an Oompa Loompa in the Willy Wonka origin film, Wonka, alongside Timothee Chalamet, Keegan-Michael Key and Rowan Atkinson.

The former BAFTA winner went to present the award for Best Director, leaning into his grumpy media persona, commenced his speech with, “Oompa Loompa doompity-dee, now the best director categor–y."

“Oompa Loompa doompity-dong, most of these films were frankly too long. Oompa Loompa doompity-dah, but for some reason the nominees are…”

Grant did not conceal the fact that he “hated” the process involved in playing the Oompa Loompa.

At a press conference, Grant told reporters that the motion capture required him to have multiple cameras directed at his face so animators could render his character’s appearance.

Metro reported Grant describing the process as “a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable.”

“I made a big fuss about it,” he added. “I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.”

He explained that he took the role because he has “lots of children and [needed] the money.”

The nominees were Andrew Haigh for ‘All of Us Strangers’, Justine Triet for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, Alexander Payne for ‘The Holdovers’, Bradley Cooper for ‘Maestro’, Christopher Nolan for ‘Oppenheimer’ and Jonathan Glazer for ‘The Zone of Interest’.

