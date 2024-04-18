Hugh Grant Settles Lawsuit Against The Sun Newspaper

Grant, alongside King Charles' son Prince Harry, was suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) for alleged widespread unlawful information gathering, including landline tapping, burglary and "blagging" confidential information about him.

His case was one of several lawsuits that were eligible to go to trial at London's High Court in January, but the actor said he had agreed to settle with NGN.

"News Group are claiming they are entirely innocent of the things I had accused the Sun of doing," he posted on X.

"As is common with entirely innocent people, they are offering me an enormous sum of money to keep this matter out of court."

NGN said the settlement had been agreed "without admission of liability".

"It is in both parties financial interests not to progress to a costly trial," an NGN spokesperson said.

With AAP