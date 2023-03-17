Hugh Grant Has A Dig At America's Sweetheart Drew Barrymore For Her "Horrendous" Singing

"I'm auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some. Drew Barrymore is in that film with me, and I don't think she'd mind me saying, her singing is just horrendous. I've heard dogs bark better than she sings." Grant said.

"But having said that once they tuned her up, she sounded way better than me because she's got heart and voice and rock 'n' roll. Whereas I sounded like Julie Andrews and I'm meant to be rock' n' roll as well."

The actor was interviewed by Wired, alongside his Dungeons and Dragons co-stars, Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.

Grant also let us in on a little 'in-joke' that was hidden in the "nauseating" final scene of Notting Hill.

The British actor played a bookstore owner William Thacker in the 1999 film. The scene showed Julia Roberts' character, Anna Scott, snuggled up to William on a park bench as he reads a specific book.

In the interview, Grant was asked if he remembered the book he was reading in that scene.

"In that nauseating moment on the bench at the end, I'm reading Captain Corelli's Mandolin by Louis de Bernieres, which was going to be his next film. So it's a little in-joke from Roger Michell, God rest his soul."

The film's director, Roger Michell, died in September 2021.