Hugh Grant Admits He Hated Playing An Oompa-Loompa Because It Made Him “Uncomfortable”

At a press conference, Grant told reporters that the motion capture required him to have multiple cameras directed at his face so animators could render his character’s appearance.

Metro reported Grant describing the process as “a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable.”

“I made a big fuss about it,” he added. “I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.”

Grant also explained that he “never received a satisfactory answer” when he asked if he should act with just his face or his body.

“And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator.”

Unfortunately, the final product did not make Grant feel like the discomfort was worthwhile but that it was “quite fun, messing around and trying new lines.”

“I slightly hate [making films], but I have lots of children and need money.” The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka, is set to be released in cinemas on December 14.