The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Hugh Grant Admits He Hated Playing An Oompa-Loompa Because It Made Him “Uncomfortable”

Hugh Grant Admits He Hated Playing An Oompa-Loompa Because It Made Him “Uncomfortable”

Hugh Grant has revealed that he “hated” the process involved in playing an Oompa-Loompa in the new Wonka movie because the motion-capture process was very uncomfortable.

At a press conference, Grant told reporters that the motion capture required him to have multiple cameras directed at his face so animators could render his character’s appearance.

Metro reported Grant describing the process as “a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable.”

“I made a big fuss about it,” he added. “I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.”

Grant also explained that he “never received a satisfactory answer” when he asked if he should act with just his face or his body.

“And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator.”

Unfortunately, the final product did not make Grant feel like the discomfort was worthwhile but that it was “quite fun, messing around and trying new lines.”

“I slightly hate [making films], but I have lots of children and need money.” The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka, is set to be released in cinemas on December 14.

Jane Fonda (85) Won't Date Anyone Older Than 20 Because She Hates “Old Skin”
NEXT STORY

Jane Fonda (85) Won't Date Anyone Older Than 20 Because She Hates “Old Skin”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jane Fonda (85) Won't Date Anyone Older Than 20 Because She Hates “Old Skin”

Jane Fonda (85) Won't Date Anyone Older Than 20 Because She Hates “Old Skin”

Legendary screen star Jane Fonda has revealed that if she were to “take a lover”, they would “have to be 20” because she can’t stand old skin.
New Bar Opens Where Men Cannot Approach Women

New Bar Opens Where Men Cannot Approach Women

A newly opened bar in the UK has caused a stir with its strict house rules, including forbidding men from introducing themselves to women.
Dad’s Genius Hack To Bring Zero Sand Back Home From The Beach

Dad’s Genius Hack To Bring Zero Sand Back Home From The Beach

A dad has gone viral on TikTok after sharing his genius hack to ensure no sand is brought back home after a big day at the beach.
Scientists Discover Chinstrap Penguins Nap 10,000 Times A Day

Scientists Discover Chinstrap Penguins Nap 10,000 Times A Day

And we thought koalas slept a lot.
Petrol Station Printing Error Leads To A Huge Lottery Win

Petrol Station Printing Error Leads To A Huge Lottery Win

Michael Sopejstal, a 60-year-old from Illinois, USA, had an incredible stroke of luck this September when a simple mistake by his service station attendant turned into a nearly $600,000 win.