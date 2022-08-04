Huge Sinkhole In Chile Is…Chilling.

Experts in Chile have been looking into the appearance of a massive sinkhole near a copper mine in the Atacama desert.

How massive? Apparently it’s bigger than a tennis court. We assume regulation size, we aren’t talking under 10’s tennis here – this is a humungous hole!

Around the hole in the Tierra Amarilla municipality, close to the Alcaparrosa mine run by Canadian company Lundin Mining, a 100-meter security perimeter has been established.

This perimeter is needed for safety and I assume to stop hole spotters approaching for a squiz.

Even if you’re not a hole spotter you have to admit it’s tempting to go look at. A huge hole is nothing, yet everything.

The hole, which is about 32 metres across and twice as deep, appeared over the weekend about 800 kilometres north of Santiago, according to a statement from the National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin).

The sinkhole has remained stable since its discovery, the Lundin Mining company claimed in a statement, adding that there has been "no impact to personnel, equipment, or infrastructure".

David Montenegro, director of Sernageomin, stated that investigators would look for the reason behind the collapse and "ensure that all safety measures are taken to safeguard the lives of workers and communities close to the site".

The municipality of Tierra Amarilla, which has about 13,000 residents, is led by Cristian Zuniga, who told journalists that the sinkhole was unprecedented.

"We ask that the cause be clarified: whether the collapse is the product of mining activity or something else," he said.

What else could it be? A highly doubt a giant snuck in overnight to start building a golf course.

How does one fix a mysterious big hole and what is the maximum amount of putty you can order online?