Huge African Bull Spotted Riding Shotgun In US Driver’s Car

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” Captain Chad Reiman told News Channel North-East Nebraska.

“They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle.”

The Watusi bull is a breed of cattle famous in Africa with absolutely gigantic horns.

The driver was identified as Lee Meyer, and police performed a traffic stop on his car.

Meyer told them that the bull’s name was Howdy Doody.

“The office wrote him some warnings,” Reiman told the TV channel.

“There were some citable issues with that situation.”

“The officer chose to write him a warning and asked him to take the animal back home and leave the city.”

As expected, Meyer and the Bull did exactly that.