How You Can See The 'Blood Moon' Tomorrow Night

Avid watchers armed with binoculars or a telescope for a better viewing experience should circle on Tuesday as the night for a phenomenon that will not be seen for another three years.

A blood moon occurs when the sun, earth and the moon align in such a way the moon passes into the earth's shadow.

Australian National University (ANU) astrophysicist Brad Tucker explained that when looking at the moon during the total lunar eclipse, "You are seeing the sunrise and sunset of the earth lighting up the moon".

"Just as sunrise and sunset are an orange or reddish colour, so is this light that skims through the earth's atmosphere and out into space," he said.

The blood moon will last for almost three hours and be visible in New Zealand, the Americas and parts of Asia.

BLOOD MOON VIEWING TIMES ACROSS AUSTRALIA ON TUESDAY (all times PM)

For residents of ACT/NSW/VIC/TAS The eclipse starts at 8:09, and ends at 11:49. Total eclipse (when fully red) will last from 9:16 - 10:41.

In QLD The eclipse starts at 7:09, and ends at 10:49. Total eclipse (when fully red) will last from 8:16 - 9:41. In SA The eclipse starts at 7:43, and ends at 11:19. Total eclipse (when fully red) will last from 8:46 - 10:11. In the NT The eclipse starts at 6:42, and ends at 10:19. Total eclipse (when fully red) will last from 7:46 - 9:11. In WA The eclipse starts at 6:43, and ends at 8:49. Total eclipse (when fully red) will last from 6:43 - 7:41.

So grab your picnic blanket or binoculars and look up for a nice view.