The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

How Will Australia’s Currency Be Affected Following The Death Of The Queen?

How Will Australia’s Currency Be Affected Following The Death Of The Queen?

Australian banknotes and coins have featured the Queen’s face since 1966, but with the ascent of King Charles III, that is all set to change.

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Australia’s currency will now undergo a change of appearance.  

  

From 2023, an effigy of King Charles III will appear on the back of all newly-minted coins, with a slight twist.  

  

The Queen’s effigy faces right on all Australian coins, but King Charles III’s effigy will likely face to the left instead.  

  

The change is part of a tradition dating back to the 1600s and the reign of Charles II, stating that each new monarch must alternate in the direction they gaze.  

  

There is one thing; however, that will not be changing any time soon.  

  

The Queen's portrait has featured on the $5 banknote since 1995, with the Reserve Bank confirming today in a statement that there will be “no immediate change”.  

  

“The Reserve Bank of Australia wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family following news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.  

  

“There will be no immediate change to Australian banknotes. The $5 banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen can continue to be used. They will not be withdrawn and are likely to remain in circulation for years to come.  

  

“The reigning monarch has traditionally appeared on the lowest denomination of Australian banknote. The Reserve Bank will provide further updates in due course.”  

  

The Reserve Bank also confirmed that coins featuring the Queen would remain legal tender, meaning there will be a mix of mother and son in circulation. 

Celebrities Around The World Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II
NEXT STORY

Celebrities Around The World Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Advertisement

Related Articles

Celebrities Around The World Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Celebrities Around The World Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

From Elton John to Janet Jackson, celebrities and public figures have taken to social media to remember the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
Will Australia Get A Public Holiday Following The Queens Passing?

Will Australia Get A Public Holiday Following The Queens Passing?

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, Australia may get a public day of mourning but it is unlikely any date changes will happen for the Queen's Birthday weekend public holiday.
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's Many Tours Of Australia

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's Many Tours Of Australia

Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia many times during her 70-year reign, including to open two commonwealth games.
Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace As Mourners Gather To Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace As Mourners Gather To Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

A double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace as thousands of mourners gathered outside to pay their respects to the Queen. 
What Happens In The Days After The Queen Has Passed Away?

What Happens In The Days After The Queen Has Passed Away?

Over the next 10 days, there are commemorations and moments of silence planned, in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.