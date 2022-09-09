How Will Australia’s Currency Be Affected Following The Death Of The Queen?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Australia’s currency will now undergo a change of appearance.

From 2023, an effigy of King Charles III will appear on the back of all newly-minted coins, with a slight twist.

The Queen’s effigy faces right on all Australian coins, but King Charles III’s effigy will likely face to the left instead.

The change is part of a tradition dating back to the 1600s and the reign of Charles II, stating that each new monarch must alternate in the direction they gaze.

There is one thing; however, that will not be changing any time soon.

The Queen's portrait has featured on the $5 banknote since 1995, with the Reserve Bank confirming today in a statement that there will be “no immediate change”.

“The Reserve Bank of Australia wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family following news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“There will be no immediate change to Australian banknotes. The $5 banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen can continue to be used. They will not be withdrawn and are likely to remain in circulation for years to come.

“The reigning monarch has traditionally appeared on the lowest denomination of Australian banknote. The Reserve Bank will provide further updates in due course.”

The Reserve Bank also confirmed that coins featuring the Queen would remain legal tender, meaning there will be a mix of mother and son in circulation.