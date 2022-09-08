This year's call to action is "no qualifications needed", a reminder that you don't have to be a medical expert to have a conversation that saves a life. R U OK? CEO Katherine Newton said recent events, such as natural disasters, the pandemic and the rising cost of living, had placed an additional strain on mental health.

"R U OK? Day is our national annual reminder that we need to be thinking about how the people in our world really are," Ms Newton said.

"The best way to look out for the people we care about is to trust our gut when we see signs of change or struggle, and make time for regular meaningful conversations."

How To Start A Conversation With Your Mate This R U OK Day

Ask R U OK?

Be friendly and relaxed.

Ask, "how are you going?" or "what's been happening?"

Ask about specific things that made you concerned, like "you seem less chatty

recently, how are you going?"

Don't criticise if they don't want to talk Remind them you are available to chat

Tell them you are concerned

Listen With An Open Mind

Take what they say seriously

Don't interrupt

Don't judge what they say

Sit patiently in silence if they need time to think

Ask if you have understood their concerns properly

Encourage action

Ask: "What have you done in the past to manage similar situations?"

Ask: "How would you like me to support you?"

Encourage them to see a health professional if they have been feeling really down for more than 2 weeks

Check-In

Set a reminder for yourself to call them in a few weeks

Ask if they've found a better way to manage the situation

Don't judge them if they haven't

Stay in touch and be there to listen

With AAP.