How To Start A Conversation With Your Mate This R U OK? Day

Australians are being urged to use this Thursday's R U OK? Day as an opportunity to ask the question of their loved ones.

This year's call to action is "no qualifications needed", a reminder that you don't have to be a medical expert to have a conversation that saves a life. R U OK? CEO Katherine Newton said recent events, such as natural disasters, the pandemic and the rising cost of living, had placed an additional strain on mental health.

"R U OK? Day is our national annual reminder that we need to be thinking about how the people in our world really are," Ms Newton said.

"The best way to look out for the people we care about is to trust our gut when we see signs of change or struggle, and make time for regular meaningful conversations."

Ask R U OK?

  • Be friendly and relaxed.
  • Ask, "how are you going?" or "what's been happening?"
  • Ask about specific things that made you concerned, like "you seem less chatty
  • recently, how are you going?"
  • Don't criticise if they don't want to talk Remind them you are available to chat
  • Tell them you are concerned

Listen With An Open Mind

  • Take what they say seriously
  • Don't interrupt
  • Don't judge what they say
  • Sit patiently in silence if they need time to think

Ask if you have understood their concerns properly

Encourage action

  • Ask: "What have you done in the past to manage similar situations?"
  • Ask: "How would you like me to support you?"

Encourage them to see a health professional if they have been feeling really down for more than 2 weeks

Check-In

  • Set a reminder for yourself to call them in a few weeks
  • Ask if they've found a better way to manage the situation
  • Don't judge them if they haven't
  • Stay in touch and be there to listen

With AAP.

