'How To Murder Your Husband' Author Jailed For Killing Her Husband

Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, was sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder of her husband in 2018.

A jury found Brophy guilty of shooting Daniel Brophy twice in the kitchen of the Oregon Culinary Institute, where he worked as a chef and teacher.

Prosecutors argued she killed her husband of 26 years for a $1.5 million insurance pay-out.

The case attracted media attention because of Brophy's writing history, which included works titled 'The Wrong Husband' and 'The Wrong Lover', as well as an essay titled 'How To Murder Your Husband'.

Brophy wrote the essay as part of a writing seminar, posting it on social media years before the crime.

"The thing I know about murder is that every one of us have it in him/her when pushed far enough," she had said in the now-deleted post.

"If the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don't want to spend any time in jail".

The essay was not allowed to be admitted as evidence, as the judge ruled it had been written years earlier.

Brophy was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years.