The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

How To Make The Best Gravy, According To Science, This Gravy Day

How To Make The Best Gravy, According To Science, This Gravy Day

We hope you're makin' gravy tonight, and fortunately, scientists have cleverly produced a perfect cooking formula for making the 'best' gravy, this gravy day. So whack on some Paul Kelly and get cooking.

Aussies love a bit of gravy on a Sunday roast, Christmas dinner or even hot chips. 

So much so that we all jumped behind Paul Kelly's 1996 song called How To Make Gravy - a very apt name, and dedicated an entire day to it.

So why this day?

Well, the song tells a fictitious tale of a man in jail, writing to his family about how he longs to be with them on Christmas.

The letter is written on the 21st of December, which now has become Gravy Day.

So, back to the science of gravy. 

Research has shown that despite our love and familiarity with gravy, it's actually the most common part of the Christmas dinner to go wrong. 

Particularly if you're making it from scratch.

University College London Professor Mark Miodownik decided to study and let the nation in on the secret to game-changing gravy. Thanks Mark.

The research involved surveying 2,000 Christmas cooks to determine what consistently produced the best gravy.

Step one is that the perfect jug of gravy should be 114ml in volume and stirred for 2.5 minutes. This should give you a velvety smooth, lump-free consistency.

To increase the depth of flavour, any juices from your roast meat, plus additional seasoning, should be used in the gravy.

It needs to be served at a very specific, 69°C.

"Playing a guessing game in the kitchen can be risky business, so being able to pin the perfect gravy on concrete factors is a handy tool," Professor Midownik told LadBible. 

"In combining all the essential factors above, we've been able to crack this Christmas code once and for all."

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.
NEXT STORY

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.

Lana Del Rey takes a personal approach to advertise her newest record.
Big New Guinness World Record Set By Man Who Puts Christmas Baubles In His Beard

Big New Guinness World Record Set By Man Who Puts Christmas Baubles In His Beard

The Guinness Book of World Records has a new entry.
Woolworths Store Manager Picks Up The Bill For Two Elderly Women Trying To Pay With Cheques

Woolworths Store Manager Picks Up The Bill For Two Elderly Women Trying To Pay With Cheques

Two elderly women became distressed when their cheques were not accepted when trying to do their Christmas grocery shopping.
Still Not Done With Your Christmas Shopping? Research Shows December 23 Is The Worst Day To Shop

Still Not Done With Your Christmas Shopping? Research Shows December 23 Is The Worst Day To Shop

It is not looking good for Aussies who have left their shopping to the last minute.
Formula One Bans Drivers From Making Political Statements Without Approval

Formula One Bans Drivers From Making Political Statements Without Approval

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is likely to fall foul of the sport's rulers if he continues to use his status to make political statements at races.