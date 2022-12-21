How To Make The Best Gravy, According To Science, This Gravy Day

Aussies love a bit of gravy on a Sunday roast, Christmas dinner or even hot chips.

So much so that we all jumped behind Paul Kelly's 1996 song called How To Make Gravy - a very apt name, and dedicated an entire day to it.

So why this day?

Well, the song tells a fictitious tale of a man in jail, writing to his family about how he longs to be with them on Christmas.

The letter is written on the 21st of December, which now has become Gravy Day.

So, back to the science of gravy.

Research has shown that despite our love and familiarity with gravy, it's actually the most common part of the Christmas dinner to go wrong.

Particularly if you're making it from scratch.

University College London Professor Mark Miodownik decided to study and let the nation in on the secret to game-changing gravy. Thanks Mark.

The research involved surveying 2,000 Christmas cooks to determine what consistently produced the best gravy.

Step one is that the perfect jug of gravy should be 114ml in volume and stirred for 2.5 minutes. This should give you a velvety smooth, lump-free consistency.

To increase the depth of flavour, any juices from your roast meat, plus additional seasoning, should be used in the gravy.

It needs to be served at a very specific, 69°C.

"Playing a guessing game in the kitchen can be risky business, so being able to pin the perfect gravy on concrete factors is a handy tool," Professor Midownik told LadBible.

"In combining all the essential factors above, we've been able to crack this Christmas code once and for all."