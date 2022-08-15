How To Make A To-Don't List

Like many, I love a To-Do list; it can give you a sense of clarity and control when life feels hectic, not to mention the dopamine hit you get when ticking an item off.

But would we be more productive making a list of things we didn't want to do?

Allow me to introduce you to A To-Don't List.

To clarify, a to-don't list is not just putting don't in front of daily tasks and reminders like you'd rather avoid, such as; don't go to the dentist, don't RSVP to Jack and Jessica's wedding, don't put the bins out and don't practice gratitude.

I ended up needing a root canal and was seated at the kid's table, thanks to my late RSVP.

To-don't lists, instead, are all about identifying the things that drain you and that you want to stop doing and being more mindful of where you put your time and energy, explained Rachel Botsman, a Trust Fellow from Oxford University.

It was Botsman who introduced Amantha Imber, an organisational psychologist and author of the new book Time Wise to, To Don't Lists.

Imber believes identifying activities you dislike can help brainstorm ways to tackle them. Perhaps there are some tasks you can delegate or outsource.

If I had kids, I would have them proofreading my emails and putting out the bins.

Imber recommends setting aside a set time to do so once a month to create a To Don't List. Four weeks between reflections allow enough time for "things to have happened" without "leaving it too long".

"Ask yourself: 'Thinking back over the last month, what were the things that de-energised me or deflated me that are in my control to change?' Make a list of all the items that tick that box."

It's time to put a To-Don't List on your To-Do List, or is it the other way around?

Either way, give yourself a tick.