How One Microsoft Engineer Prevented A Major Cyber Attack

Well to help understand it, Kate Langbroek stepped into a Tron-like world.

Last weekend, Microsoft engineer, German-born Andres Freund, noticed a crucial piece of software that keeps the internet chugging - was running slower than usual.

Sniffing around, Andres found a flaw had been snuck into the code affecting almost all publicly accessible internet servers, creating a master key for hackers!

While relieved tech geeks are wiping sweat from their brow and lauding Andres as a hero, others, like Cyber-Kate, want to know who did this.

A lot of the software that keeps the internet going is Open-Source, which basically means anyone can have a look at, or modify, the code upon which it runs.

For this particular hack, a mysterious person called Jia Tan did some dirty work.

Experts agree Jia Tan was probably more than one person, and that he/she or they could have been working on behalf of anyone; like Russia or China.