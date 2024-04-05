The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

How One Microsoft Engineer Prevented A Major Cyber Attack

How One Microsoft Engineer Prevented A Major Cyber Attack

This week, a mild-mannered German computer nerd single-handedly saved the entire internet from crumbling around us. How, you ask?

Well to help understand it, Kate Langbroek stepped into a Tron-like world.

Last weekend, Microsoft engineer, German-born Andres Freund, noticed a crucial piece of software that keeps the internet chugging - was running slower than usual.

Sniffing around, Andres found a flaw had been snuck into the code affecting almost all publicly accessible internet servers, creating a master key for hackers!

While relieved tech geeks are wiping sweat from their brow and lauding Andres as a hero, others, like Cyber-Kate, want to know who did this.

A lot of the software that keeps the internet going is Open-Source, which basically means anyone can have a look at, or modify, the code upon which it runs.

For this particular hack, a mysterious person called Jia Tan did some dirty work.

Experts agree Jia Tan was probably more than one person, and that he/she or they could have been working on behalf of anyone; like Russia or China.

Australians Missing In Taiwan After Earthquake
NEXT STORY

Australians Missing In Taiwan After Earthquake

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australians Missing In Taiwan After Earthquake

Australians Missing In Taiwan After Earthquake

Two Australians are still missing in Taiwan two days after the island nation's worst earthquake in 25 years.
So, It Turns Out You're Probably Pronouncing 'Chupa Chups' Wrong

So, It Turns Out You're Probably Pronouncing 'Chupa Chups' Wrong

Australians' worlds have been rocked after finding out that they've been pronouncing Chupa Chups wrong their whole life.
Debate Rages Over The Correct Way To Capitalise Singular Letters When Typing

Debate Rages Over The Correct Way To Capitalise Singular Letters When Typing

Jack Post blew the minds of Instagram users after he posted a reel of his wife using the caps lock button to capitalise singular letters instead of shift.
Turns Out Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ AI Technology Relied On Low-Paid Workers

Turns Out Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ AI Technology Relied On Low-Paid Workers

A new report has revealed that Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ technology in Amazon Fresh stores relied heavily on human labour.
What Is The Maximum Amount Of Cats A Household Should Own?

What Is The Maximum Amount Of Cats A Household Should Own?

A French couple, who owned close to 160 cats and seven dogs, have been given a one year prison sentence, and a survey has revealed that British people believe two cats is the maximum amount any household should own.