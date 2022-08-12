‘How Many Holes In A Straw’ Simple Question From YouGov as Divided The Internet

A YouGov UK poll posed the very simple question of, how many holes are in a straw? Surprisingly, it had mixed results which has divided people online.

The poll results were shared to Twitter, which showed 54% of respondents believe there is just one hole, 42% vote two and the remaining 4% say they do not know.

The Tweet saw mixed responses with some saying “well, hopefully none!” as nobody wants a leaky straw.

The question poses ambiguity about the definition of what a ‘hole’ even is. Does there have to be an exit to equate it being a hole? Why is this so complicated!