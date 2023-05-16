How Maggots Could Be The Green Saviour For Food Waste Instead Of Landfill

Black soldier fly grubs are capable of converting food waste into animal feed and fertiliser in just 12 days.

“We have to start thinking about when we think about waste, it is not just a place to put it so it goes away, we got to really move towards a circular economy, " said Olympia Yarger, CEO of waste innovator Goterra. “What maggots do is take a really low-value thing and turn it into a high-value thing.”

A regional pilot of the Pupa program saving the Albury tip 350 tonnes of food waste in a year, spiking the interest of other councils, with the City of Sydney now discussing plans to inspect this insect initiative.

Currently, most recycled food waste ends up as high-grade compost or biogas, but there’s not much demand for the end product.

And it’s setting back our mission to halve the amount of organic waste going to Australian landfill by the end of the decade.

Only about a quarter of councils around the country offer organic waste collection, so about 7.6 million tonnes of food ends up at the dump every year.

There it rots and produces methane, which has 24 times the global warming potential of CO2.

The biggest challenge is convincing the public there’s merit in maggots. “Australians love an underdog, and there’s no greater underdog in the Australian story than the maggot,” Yarger said.

“Really what we need to do is explain just how big a job they can do.”