Houses Set On Fire As Lava Engulfs Icelandic Town

Lava has encroached on the Icelandic town of Grindavík, setting houses alight.

The nearby volcano erupted for a second time in a month, with the town evacuating on Sunday following increased seismic activity.

At about 8am, a fissure opened up, but the town, about 450 metres away, was protected from the lava flow by earth and rock.

However, a second crack, which opened up a few hours later, spewed lava that engulfed at least three houses, setting them on fire.

Live TV images from broadcaster RUV showed the glowing orange lava flowing with plumes of dark smoke.

Iceland’s president, Guðni Jóhannesson, said on X that “no lives are in danger”.

In a televised national address on Saturday, he said, “When it matters, we stand together”.

“What we all hoped would not happen has happened,” Jóhannesson said.

“We hope that everything will go as well as possible.”

Benedikt Ófeigsson at the Icelandic Meteorological Office said the volcano “continues to surprise us”.

“Things were slowing down after the eruption started, but about half an hour or an hour ago they started to pick up speed again,” he told RUV.

“We are no longer seeing a slowdown in the town.”

    Experts have revealed the ideal time to swipe on a dating app is between 8 and 9 pm on a Monday, with January the peak season to find love online.
    A Florida school district has pulled 1,600 books for review for mention of "sexual conduct", including dictionaries and encyclopaedias.
    A new trend at Aussie beaches will come in handy the next time you forget your kid's bucket and spade, with toy libraries popping up on local beaches.
    With the rising cost of living, many coffee lovers wonder why their beloved iced beverages are much more expensive than their hot counterparts.
    A 2-year-old pug cross named Ham put her owner into a hairy situation after she ate 60 hair ties, but somehow survived.