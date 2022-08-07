Hotel Offers Free Drinks Instead Of Room Cleaning To Combat Staff Shortages

Some people are taking up the offer, others are making a bad decision.

Who cares about an unmade bed if you can get tipsy on the hotel dime? Give me two cocktails and I’d even clean my own room.

It’s not just booze though, Novotel Queenstown Lakeside general manager, Jim Moore told Stuff NZ they are offering $20 in-house vouchers, extra loyalty points, or a $10 donation to the Cure Kids charity for each day they forgo room cleans.

“Some hotels are saying ‘we’re not cleaning your room’, but we didn’t want to go down that track, we wanted it to be up to guests to choose whether that’s what they wanted or not,” Moore said.

He added that about 20 per cent of people are taking up the offer. That seems super low.

Why aren’t people as desperate for free stuff as me? Do they really find it that hard to sleep on a non-fluffed-up pillow?

The discount scheme is helping cope with sudden staff absences, many of which are short notice due to seasonal illness.

In New Zealand, the number of people entering on a working holiday was down 86 per cent on the same period in 2019.

A recent Tourism Industry Aotearoa survey of 360 businesses showed almost a third believed they’d need to cap occupancy because of workforce issues.

All those robots that they said were coming to take our jobs sound pretty handy right now.