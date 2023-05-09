Hotel Guest Wakes To Find An Employee Allegedly Sucking On His Toes

The guest was staying at the Hilton Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, when he was woken up at around 5 am to a “weird feeling” on his feet.

When he looked down, he found a man sucking on his toes.

According to local police, the guest recognised the man as a hotel employee who had fixed his television earlier in the day.

A man, David Neal, 52, has been arrested and charged over the incident.

Police allege Neal made a key card for the room and used it on March 30, the day the incident occurred.

Neal told police he could smell smoke coming from the guest’s room and went in to check.

But police say other staff did not report smelling smoke, nor did Neal report the smoke to anyone else.

He has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault.

Image: FOX17/Getty