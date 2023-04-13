Hotel Charges $32.49 For A Cup Of Coffee Topped With Gold

The Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi has a very decadent item on the menu.

The hotel’s Le Café by the Fountain has a coffee called the “Emirates Palace Golden Cappuccino”, which is topped with 23-karat gold foil sprinkles.

The café also offers camel milk as an alternative milk, chocolate ice cream with 23-karat gold foil for $29, or a mocktail topped with 23-karat gold sprinkles for $26.

Canadian “travelling coffee consultant and filmmaker”, Brodie Vissers, documented his experience trying this luxurious coffee on YouTube.

“Our drinks have arrived, I’m a little bit nervous. It used to be 24-karat, no they’ve reduced it to 23-karat but it is still gold sprinkled on this coffee,” he said in the video.

“I don’t even know what to expect from this drink,” he said.

“It’s actually not bad. Of course, the foam on the latte is not like a perfect flat white or anything. It’s actually not as sweet as I expected. It’s got a nice balance to it. It’s an interesting drink.

“We cannot forget about the dates. Having dates with coffee is a very traditional thing here in the Middle East.

“Let’s see how that pairs with the latte. Wow, that is so good. I recommend it if you’re around. It’s a kind of unique opportunity here in (Emirates) Palace. What better place to drink coffee with gold on top.”

This coffee is nowhere near the most expensive coffee one can buy even though it’s topped with actual gold.

A café in Melbourne, Proud Mary, sold 22 cups of Black Jaguar coffee for $200 a cup.

Comparing it to a champagne truffle or $3000 bottle of wine, the founder of Proud Mary, Nolan Hirte, said, “When you taste coffee that complex, it can be hard for the brain to comprehend. Sometimes I’ve choked up and almost wanted to cry. With the Black Jaguar, I was getting an out-of-body tingle that felt special.”

Image: Brodie Vissers