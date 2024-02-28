The Project

Hot Chips Named Best Meal For Protecting Biodiversity

Lovers of hot chips can now feel pretty smug when eating their favourite food.

A recent international study has found it's the best meal worldwide for protecting biodiversity.

The only all-Aussie dish assessed was avo-on-toast, which was ranked 58th.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Singapore and compared areas' ingredients produced with the native fauna.

The Spanish roast lamb dish, Lechazo, had the most impact on biodiversity.

"We overlay them, and then we see actually the range of area this species can live that has been taken over by this crop," co-author Dr Carrasco said.

"Then we rank dishes in terms of how many species are losing their home because we are eating that dish."

