‘Hot-bedding’ Trend Grows In Australia

University students in Australia are ‘hot-bedding’ to cut high rental costs.

The term refers to people using a bed that is only available for certain hours and splitting the rent for that bedroom with someone else.

It’s a very tough living situation - imagine going through a breakup and needing to spend three days straight in bed.

Sharing a bed with a stranger (in this way) may seem strange, but it is the reality for many international students.

Plus, more could find themselves in these bed-sharing arrangements when working caps are brought back.

Before the pandemic, student visa holders were able to work up to 40 hours a fortnight.

In January 2022 that cap was removed to fill critical workforce gaps. However, from July 1, the cap will return to all sectors, except aged care. This will allow student visa holders to work just 48 hours a fortnight.

A 2021 survey of more than 7000 international students renting privately in Sydney and Melbourne found about 3 percent of respondents were ‘hot-bedding’.

A 19-year-old international student from India, revealed to SBS News, that she splits her bedroom on the outskirts of Melbourne with a man who works nights as a truck driver.

She sleeps there at night, but during the day, the room is his.

It sounds like the plot of the Paramount Plus rom-com ‘The Flatshare’ but it’s actually the plot of the Australian rental crisis.

