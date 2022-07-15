The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Some NSW Hospitals Reintroduce COVID Regulations

Some NSW Hospitals Reintroduce COVID Regulations

Some hospitals are introducing their own Covid rules as community cases rise and healthcare systems continue to be pushed to the brink.

Some hospitals in NSW are implementing their own Covid restrictions as cases climb and further strain is placed on their facilities. 

Clinics in some areas of the state have reintroduced density limits, patient visiting limits, some mask rules and surveillance testing in response to increasing cases in the community and further strains on healthcare systems. 

Staff are told to wear N95 masks and goggles at all times in some hospitals.

Dr Bruce Ashford, a surgeon from Wollongong Hospital told the Telegraph

'We don't care about guidelines if we feel they don't meet the situation. We are the ones who understand the problem. Guidelines are just guidelines.'

Dr Ashford said frontline workers were committed to making the 'hard decisions' the government wouldn't by bringing back the rules. 

'We've increased our use of N95 in all our wards… We are decreasing our visitors, increasing testing on patients,' he said.

'People are coming in for appendicitis or to have a baby. We can't just wait until they become infectious. We have to make sure we are doing everything we can.'

The surgeon believes Covid is 'more serious now than ever' and the subdued response to the current situation is concerning workers. 

He said the health system on the whole will suffer substantially if the virus is able to get back on top.  

As If There Weren’t Already Enough Emojis, We Are Getting Even More
NEXT STORY

As If There Weren’t Already Enough Emojis, We Are Getting Even More

Advertisement

Related Articles

As If There Weren’t Already Enough Emojis, We Are Getting Even More

As If There Weren’t Already Enough Emojis, We Are Getting Even More

Apple loves to flood our Emoji-keyboard with more and more funny faces and foods, however people online are rejoicing that there may finally be a baby pink heart emoji.
Pacific Island Leaders To Declare Climate Emergency, Praising Australia’s Support To Reduce Emissions

Pacific Island Leaders To Declare Climate Emergency, Praising Australia’s Support To Reduce Emissions

Pacific Island leaders are expected to declare a climate emergency, with Australia set to sign up to a joint effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Resigns After Mass Protests

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Resigns After Mass Protests

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka has resigned after fleeing to Singapore in the face of mass protests at home over his rule.
Anthony Albanese Calls Emergency National Cabinet Meeting For Pandemic Leave Payments

Anthony Albanese Calls Emergency National Cabinet Meeting For Pandemic Leave Payments

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed to a snap meeting of national cabinet to occur on Monday, to discuss the COVID winter crisis and national payments.
U.K. Pub Re-Opens With Rules Including No Children & No Mobile Phones

U.K. Pub Re-Opens With Rules Including No Children & No Mobile Phones

The Fox and Goose is one of 300 pubs owned by a brewery in the UK, which has very strict rules which its publicans must adhere to stay open.