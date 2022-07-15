Some NSW Hospitals Reintroduce COVID Regulations

Some hospitals in NSW are implementing their own Covid restrictions as cases climb and further strain is placed on their facilities.

Clinics in some areas of the state have reintroduced density limits, patient visiting limits, some mask rules and surveillance testing in response to increasing cases in the community and further strains on healthcare systems.

Staff are told to wear N95 masks and goggles at all times in some hospitals.

Dr Bruce Ashford, a surgeon from Wollongong Hospital told the Telegraph.

'We don't care about guidelines if we feel they don't meet the situation. We are the ones who understand the problem. Guidelines are just guidelines.'

Dr Ashford said frontline workers were committed to making the 'hard decisions' the government wouldn't by bringing back the rules.

'We've increased our use of N95 in all our wards… We are decreasing our visitors, increasing testing on patients,' he said.

'People are coming in for appendicitis or to have a baby. We can't just wait until they become infectious. We have to make sure we are doing everything we can.'

The surgeon believes Covid is 'more serious now than ever' and the subdued response to the current situation is concerning workers.

He said the health system on the whole will suffer substantially if the virus is able to get back on top.