Hospital Investigating Allegations Staff Tried To Access Kate Middleton’s Records

The hospital where Kate Middleton recently had abdominal surgery is investigating claims staff allegedly tried to access the Princess of Wales’ medical records.

The London Clinic has launched an investigation after at least one member of staff allegedly tried to access the medical record, according to The Mirror.

An unnamed source reportedly said, “This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family.”

“Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation.

“The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.”

A spokesperson for The London Clinic told The Mirror, “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information”.

Coalition Calls For Airlines To Pay For Plane Delays

