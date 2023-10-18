Hospital Bombing In Gaza Kills Hundreds Of Civilians

Hamas and Israel have each placed blame on the other, with the Palestinian health minister, Mai Alkaila, accusing Israel of “a massacre”, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed responsibility lay with “barbaric terrorists” in Gaza.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning in response to the blast, before returning to the West Bank.

The UN is reporting at least 3,000 Palestinians have died in the eleven days since Hamas launched its initial attack on Israel.

The blast is considered to be the deadliest single incident in Gaza since Israel began its retaliation, with the victims including children sheltering from the ongoing conflict, as well as doctors and nurses treating those already injured.

The devastating loss of life has ignited protests across the Middle East and North Africa, with demonstrations in Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Iran and Iraq.

In response, Jordan has cancelled a meeting it was due to host on Wednesday between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, United States President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Biden will now only visit Israel, where he is expected to touch down on Wednesday for an extraordinary wartime visit.

The 22 Arab countries at the United Nations have united to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Palestinian UN ambassador Riyad Mansour claimed Arab Group members were “outraged by this massacre” and were united in preventing displacement of Palestinians.

10 News First’s Johnpaul Gonzo is in Tel Aviv and told The Project that Israelis have been shocked by the scale of the hospital attack, but firmly believe the IDF was not responsible.

“Israel insists it is not responsible and the people here believe that,” Gonzo said.

“The IDF has been holding a press conference in the past few moments, it insists again that Palestinian rockets were responsible for this and they are saying that a damage assessment (will) show it couldn’t have been Israel.”

Gonzo also said that President Biden’s visit to Israel has been “completely upended” by the hospital attack.

“He was already coming here to seek security assurances about the safety of civilians and try to stop a wider war breaking out across the Middle East.”

“The White House now says the President will have some very tough questions for the Israeli Prime Minister.”