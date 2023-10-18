The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Hospital Bombing In Gaza Kills Hundreds Of Civilians

Hospital Bombing In Gaza Kills Hundreds Of Civilians

As many as 500 civilians are dead, after the crowded al-Ahli hospital in Gaza was bombed overnight.

Hamas and Israel have each placed blame on the other, with the Palestinian health minister, Mai Alkaila, accusing Israel of “a massacre”, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed responsibility lay with “barbaric terrorists” in Gaza.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning in response to the blast, before returning to the West Bank.

The UN is reporting at least 3,000 Palestinians have died in the eleven days since Hamas launched its initial attack on Israel. 

The blast is considered to be the deadliest single incident in Gaza since Israel began its retaliation, with the victims including children sheltering from the ongoing conflict, as well as doctors and nurses treating those already injured. 

The devastating loss of life has ignited protests across the Middle East and North Africa, with demonstrations in Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Iran and Iraq. 

In response, Jordan has cancelled a meeting it was due to host on Wednesday between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, United States President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi. 

Biden will now only visit Israel, where he is expected to touch down on Wednesday for an extraordinary wartime visit. 

The 22 Arab countries at the United Nations have united to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Palestinian UN ambassador Riyad Mansour claimed Arab Group members were “outraged by this massacre” and were united in preventing displacement of Palestinians. 

10 News First’s Johnpaul Gonzo is in Tel Aviv and told The Project that Israelis have been shocked by the scale of the hospital attack, but firmly believe the IDF was not responsible.

“Israel insists it is not responsible and the people here believe that,” Gonzo said. 

“The IDF has been holding a press conference in the past few moments, it insists again that Palestinian rockets were responsible for this and they are saying that a damage assessment (will) show it couldn’t have been Israel.”

Gonzo also said that President Biden’s visit to Israel has been “completely upended” by the hospital attack. 

“He was already coming here to seek security assurances about the safety of civilians and try to stop a wider war breaking out across the Middle East.” 

“The White House now says the President will have some very tough questions for the Israeli Prime Minister.”

High Court Rules Against Victoria’s Electric Vehicle Tax
NEXT STORY

High Court Rules Against Victoria’s Electric Vehicle Tax

Advertisement

Related Articles

High Court Rules Against Victoria’s Electric Vehicle Tax

High Court Rules Against Victoria’s Electric Vehicle Tax

The High Court has ruled the Victorian government unlawfully charged electric, hydrogen and plug-in hybrid vehicle owners a fee for each kilometre they travel.
Airbnb Australia Boss Says Guests Do Not Have To Clean The House Before Checking Out

Airbnb Australia Boss Says Guests Do Not Have To Clean The House Before Checking Out

We've all heard some horror stories about some of the ridiculous cleaning standards some Airbnb hosts have implemented.
EasyJet Flight Cancelled After Messy Toilet Incident

EasyJet Flight Cancelled After Messy Toilet Incident

An EasyJet flight from Tenerife to London was cancelled on Sunday evening after a passenger apparently defecated on the floor.
Davey, A Service Dog Who Helped Rescue People In Turkiye's Earthquake Receives Special Award

Davey, A Service Dog Who Helped Rescue People In Turkiye's Earthquake Receives Special Award

Davey, the dog who helped save lives in earthquake-ravaged Turkiye earlier this year, is to be given a special award.
Bridget Jones’ Diary Screenwriter Apologises For Problematic Weight Jokes In His Films

Bridget Jones’ Diary Screenwriter Apologises For Problematic Weight Jokes In His Films

The writer behind some of the most iconic rom coms of all time, including Notting Hill, Love Actually and Bridget Jones’ Diary, has apologised for the problematic jokes made about the weight of female characters.