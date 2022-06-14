The Project

Horse That Pretends To Sleep To Avoid Work, Dubbed As A Spirit Animal To Many

This is nothing new if you are a human, but in the horse world, it's groundbreaking!

Meet Sugar the horse, who has gone viral as the spirit animal of many due to her work ethic. When she doesn't want to work, Sugar pretends to be asleep!   

In a tweet, owner Jim Rose wrote, "Meet Sugar, she doesn't like to be ridden. If Sugar is approached with a saddle, she lies down and pretends to be asleep. Sugar refuses to open her eyes until the riders leave."  

The photo, which began doing the rounds in 2017, is also located on a stock photography website. Taken by Karen Arnold and titled 'sleeping horse'.   

Snopes.com reached out to Jim Rose, who posted the photo, to check if the viral story about Sugar was real. Jim Rose, said, "Not my horse. Not a joke. It was meant to be a bigger message about a life hack from a horse's perspective that humans can relate to. The tweet was for my followers who know me differently than the viral universe."  

This photograph does not show a horse named Sugar, who would pretend to sleep in order to avoid work. This caption was added to a years-old photograph of a sleeping horse in order to illustrate a "life hack."  

Real or not, Sugar will remain a spirit animal for all of us.   

