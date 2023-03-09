The Project

Hormone Injection Research Finds That It Could Sober Humans Up Twice As Fast

A study has found injecting mice with the hormone FGF21 sobered up twice as fast as their counterparts who did not receive the injection.

FGF21 is a hormone made by the liver that protects the liver from alcohol-induced injury and decreases appetite for alcohol. Previous research has found drinking alcohol triggers the liver to create more of the hormone.

Previously, Steven Kliewer, David Mangelsdorf and their team at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center found that mice who cannot produce FGF21 took twice as long to recover from an intoxicating dose of ethanol (the type of alcohol used in drinks) than their counterparts who do naturally create the hormone.

After this discovery, they gave mice who can naturally produce the hormone an injection of FGF21 after an intoxicating dose of ethanol.

It was found the injected mice regained consciousness faster, got to their feet quicker and regained their coordination before the mice who did not receive the injection.

“We know the liver’s importance in terms of breaking ethanol down, but here’s this whole new pathway where the liver sends out a distress signal to the brain to blunt the effects of intoxication,” Kliewer told NewsScientist.

