Unlike the female pill, the male version is hormone-free and prevents sperm production by blocking access to vitamin A.

It's hoped that if successful, the daily pill could pave the way for contraception responsibilities to be equal.

Pre-clinical studies that have been undertaken have found YCT-529 is "99% effective and 100% reversible, with no side effects", according to experts at its manufacturer, YourChoice Therapeutics, based in San Francisco.